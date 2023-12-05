Kumho Launches New All-Weather Grand Touring Tire

Kumho Tire has launched its new Solus HA32 grand touring, all-weather tire. Developed for the drivers of passenger cars, CUVs, and SUVs looking for all-weather capability including snow traction, Kumho said the Solus 4S HA32 provides stable driving performance on wet, dry and snow-covered roads. This tire features a V-shaped directional tread pattern with wide lateral grooves to enhance traction and resist hydroplaning and bears the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) symbol for severe snow service.

On Jan. 1, the Souls 4S HA32 will be initially available in 26 sizes ranging from 15- to 19-in. rim sizes.

According to Kumho, some key features and benefits of the HA32 are: