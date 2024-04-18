K&M Tire adds Jon Zurcher as executive vice president

Jon Zurcher will become K&M Tire‘s executive vice president. In his new role, K&M said Zurcher will play a crucial part in working with the current K&M leadership team to strengthen and continue to build on the company’s strategic plans. Zurcher previously served as COO for Best-One Tire for the past seven years.

“K&M Tire is excited to welcome Jon Zurcher to our executive team,” said Cheryl Gossard, president of K&M Tire. “His extensive experience and commitment to continuous improvement makes him an excellent fit for this pivotal role as we continue to evolve and pursue excellence in everything we do.”

“Throughout my career, I have admired K&M Tire’s commitment to consistency and obsession on quality,” Zurcher said. “These carry through to the way K&M operates in every manner and are evident by the level of service K&M Tire provides to customers. I am honored to become a part of this team and look forward to making a positive impact to the already exceptionally run company.”