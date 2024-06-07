Kevin Speroff’s passion for learning and analytical approach make him an industry asset

If you ever have the opportunity to meet Kevin Speroff, strategic account manager at TireHub, at one of the many industry events he attends, you’ll quickly see how energetic and curious he is about the tire industry. At 30 years old, Kevin brings a fresh perspective to the industry, using his analytical skills to drive growth at TireHub.

Despite joining the tire industry just three years ago, Kevin has immersed himself completely in his role. You don’t get the sense that he phones in anything he does. Don’t let his age fool you, though. Before joining TireHub, he spent two years in the manufacturing sector, managing large national accounts, which he says provided him with substantial experience in handling complex client relationships and operational challenges. Despite his brief time in the tire industry, he has advanced rapidly, even serving as a corporate director at one point. This progression highlights his capability and adaptability in various roles.

He approaches his role with a commitment to continuous learning and professional development, using what he calls “the mindset of the eternal student.”

“I’m a firm believer in continuous education,” he explains. “There’s always something to learn, and I try and chase that down in personal and professional growth through a variety of avenues. My recent move to TireHub is part of a strategic effort to broaden my expertise, particularly in the distribution sector, further enhancing my professional growth and contributions to the industry. To be an effective leader in this industry, I need to understand all aspects, hence why I made the jump to distribution this past year.”

Kevin says he embodies TireHub’s attributes of a good employee, which he says includes being speedy, adventurous, approachable and relentless. One of the unique ways Kevin says he applies these attributes is through a book club with his team at TireHub, where they read and discuss books about personal and professional development.

“Investment in your own education and growth is of paramount importance and it’s really one of the primary drivers for somebody to be competitive and relevant in any profession,” Kevin says.

What truly sets Kevin apart, however, is his analytical background and the ability to apply data-driven insights to the tire industry. He attended The Ohio State University, where he studied business operations with a focus on supply chain and procurement, and is even looking into MBA programs to further grow his education. With this experience, Kevin brings a fresh perspective to the tire industry, blending sales skills with an understanding of data and trends.

“I think something I’ve been able to bring to the table is adding a little bit of an edge of analytics in with my sales work,” he says. “I’m always hopeful that makes me a beneficial asset to both my clients and my company.”

Kevin says this analytical approach allows him to identify industry challenges and opportunities, where he can use those insights to anticipate changes before they happen.

“If you’re able to peer into the patterns of the industry and see the trajectory where we might be going, you’re able to anticipate the change,” Kevin explains. “If you leverage those data insights and you’re proactive about it, your organization can be really well-oriented for success.”

Kevin is a member of this year’s Club 3633 class because of his love for learning and his analytical approach with TireHub and the industry.