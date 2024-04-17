 Kenda Tires becomes Cleveland Cavaliers associate partner for NBA playoff games

Kenda Tires becomes Cleveland Cavaliers associate partner for NBA playoff games

The tire manufacturer will be advertised on the court, with Kenda-branded rally towels, and will appear during local pre-game programming.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Kenda-Tire-Sir-CC-High-Fives-1400

Kenda Tires, this year an associate partner for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 NBA Playoffs run, kicked off its partnership announcement at the Kenda American Technical Center on April 16 with an appearance from Cavs mascot, Sir C.C., and Ahmaad Crump, in-arena host for the Cleveland Cavaliers and “the Voice of the Cavs” during NBA games. Kenda will continue as an associate partner as the Cavs advance through the playoff seeding. This will include advertising on the court, a giveaway of Kenda rally towels, and advertising during local pre-game programming.

“The last time Kenda was fully on board as a partner [in 2016], we won the NBA championship,” said Crump. “We appreciate the partnership that we have with Kenda and hopefully the luck that you guys will bring will get us to a deeper postseason run this year. Kenda is definitely about the community and doing right by the people, and that’s some of the principles that the Cavs stand for. That’s why this partnership is a match made in heaven.”

Kenda-Tire-Mayor-1400
Pictured are (left to right) Ahmaad Crump, in-arena host for the Cleveland Cavaliers; Sir C.C.; Rocco P. Yeargin, mayor of the City of Green; Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of Kenda Tire’s automotive division; and Tom Williams, vice president of engineering.

Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of Kenda Tire’s automotive division, said that the partnership with the Cavs is a great fit for the tire manufacturer because it tends to attract a younger audience who enjoys being active outdoors. He added Kenda tends to develop partnerships that help the company market its products to families.

“Consumers are under stressful economic conditions, such as educational loans, rent or mortgages, and cars that they’re paying off, but they don’t want to sacrifice safety and don’t want to sacrifice performance. So, what are the options? From our perspective, we want to work with our channel partners so that they can make fair and oftentimes higher margins than they can make with other brands without in any way sacrificing performance,” he said. “The product that they can offer gives the consumer a win, where they get premium performance at a value price.”

Kenda-Tire-Corvette-1400
Ahmaad Crump, in-arena host for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sir C.C. took a few laps in a Corvette spec’d with Kenda’s Vezda UHP MAX summer racing passenger tires.

“Kenda is proud to support Ohio’s NBA team in the upcoming playoffs,” added Jimmy Yang, global CEO of Kenda Tires. “We believe that high-performance products designed in America for Cavaliers fans are a perfect match for Kenda.”

Kenda-Tire-Dan-Shavers-140
Don Shavers, director of tire development at Kenda Tire, answered a trivia question to win an autographed ball.

Stotsenburg also teased an upcoming partnership with the Cleveland Guardians, as Kenda’s logo will appear behind home plate during home games.

The Kenda American Technical Center, led by Tom Williams, vice president of engineering, leads the research and development of all Kenda products for the Americas.

Kenda-Tire-Presentation-1400
Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of Kenda Tire’s automotive division, describes aspects of Kenda’s partnership with the Cavs to Kenda employees.
Kenda-Tire-AT-Tires-1400
Kenda-Tire-Group-1400

OTAA to host free training for members in Akron, OH

The association said these workshops are designed to enhance technician's technical expertise and keep them up-to-date with the latest industry advancements.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Stock-technician-training-1400

The Ohio Tire and Automotive Association (OTAA) will offer free technician training sessions for its members, taking place April 9-11 in Akron, OH at Babcox Media. The association said these workshops are designed to enhance technician's technical expertise and keep them up-to-date with the latest industry advancements.

To register, visit otaatraining.com.

Read Full Article

Hankook Tire debuts Great Catch Rebate through July 7

Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

By David Sickels
2024-Great-Catch-Rebate-1400
GT Radial Formula Drift team welcomes 14-year-old driver

Minowa, who will be the newest and youngest driver in the Formula Drift 2024 pro season, will be debuting with Team Jerry Yang Racing.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-FD-Driver-Hiroya-Minowa
TIA is now accepting nominations for open board of directors positions

The newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms with the potential for re-election to two additional terms.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conf---DIck-Gust-1400
Professional race car driver to compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires

Tom O'Gorman will compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires in the World Racing League Grand Touring Over class during the 2024 season.

By Christian Hinton

Continental Tire introduces six new/refreshed tire products during 2024 GOLD dealer meeting

Company leadership also detailed updates to marketing/incentive programs.

By David Sickels
Conti-welcome-logo-outside-1400
Does your shop need a marketing firm?

Hiring a marketing firm won't automatically bring in more business – it can lose you money if you don't take proper steps.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-marketing
Kumho Tire becomes an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT

As part of the sponsorship, Kumho Tire will receive a significant footprint at each of the eight Formula DRIFT events in the 2024 series, including track signage and activation during race weekends.

By David Sickels
Kumho_Tire_USA_Formula-DRIFT-sponsorship-1400
Discount Tire acquires six Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers

The six locations in the Chicago area will continue to operate under the Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers brand name.

By Christian Hinton
Suburban-Tire-Discount-Tire