Kal Tire names new president

After 15 years as president of Kal Tire and 37 years with the company his father founded, Robert Foord is transitioning to the role of executive vice-chair of the board and Corey Parks has assumed the role of president as of March 1. Parks is a senior executive with more than 22 years of experience in leadership positions with Les Schwab Tire Centers in the US, with his most recent roles being chief administrative officer, executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, Kal Tire said.

“Corey is an exceptional leader, communicator and relationship builder—and he’s someone who strongly aligns with the values and culture of Kal Tire,” Foord said, adding Kal Tire will remain a private, family-owned business. “Our family remains as committed as ever to the long-term success of the company, and we are excited for him to join the team.”

Parks joined Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team. He’s spent the last six months touring much of Kal Tire’s Canadian store network and international mining operations.

“This is a company I’ve respected deeply throughout my career, so I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity to build on the legacy of Robert Foord,” Parks said. “As we look to the future, I hope to offer not just continuity but also new opportunities for team members around the world to excel in their roles and exceed every customer’s expectations—even, and especially, as our industry evolves.”