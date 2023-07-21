 Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage to PLT Tire Sales

Hercules Tire's Ironman brand now offers mileage coverage up to 55,000 miles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ironman tires stock

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) announced an upgrade to its Ironman limited protection policy. Effective July 1, the Ironman Tires brand now includes mileage coverage.

The company said this enhancement applies to a range of passenger and light truck tires sold across the United States and Canada, offering coverage that extends up to 55,000 miles.

“The inclusion of Mileage coverage across our expanding lineup of Ironman Tires solidifies our ongoing mission to competitively position the brand as the best among tier 4 and other low-cost radials,” said Steven Liu, vice president of product development for Hercules Tire and Rubber Company.

