 Hydraulic suspension bushing replacement tips

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Hydraulic suspension bushing replacement tips

Hydraulic suspension bushings were developed in response to customer demands for smoother, quieter and better-handling vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

If a customer comes to you saying they saw fluid leaking from a suspension bushing, it probably means they may have hydraulic bushings on their vehicle. In this video, let’s discuss what hydraulic bushings are and some tips for properly servicing them.

Related Articles

Hydraulic suspension bushings were developed in response to customer demands for smoother, quieter and better-handling vehicles. A non-hydraulic suspension bushing typically will feature several empty voids inside them. Unlike these conventional hollow rubber bushings, hydraulic versions are engineered with void spaces filled with a glycol-based fluid instead of just air. This fluid acts as a damper, allowing controlled deflection and compression when the suspension moves, while still isolating noise, vibration, and harshness from entering the cabin.

The benefit is a firmer bushing for crisper steering response and high-speed stability, without compromising ride quality. Hydraulic bushings can deflect less under heavy cornering or braking loads compared to standard rubber bushings.

However, all bushings eventually wear out over time and need to be replaced. Hydraulic ones can crack, tear or leak their internal fluid just like their non-hydraulic counterparts. Signs of failure include clunking noises when turning or braking, evidence of fluid leaks, unwanted suspension movement, uneven tire wear and increased cabin vibrations.

When the time comes for replacement, hydraulic bushings demand some special considerations and will likely be more expensive than hollow rubber bushings. First off, always refer to the OEM service information for the latest procedures as things can change between model years.

During removal and installation, be extremely careful not to apply any forces directly against the rubber portion of the bushing itself, this can easily rupture it and drain the fluid. Once this happens, the bushing will need complete replacement. Only press against the outer metal race or sleeve.

Modern bushings likely will feature some sort of locating mark, notch or indicator. It’s recommended to wait until the suspension is back at normal ride height before torquing the fasteners to specification. If the fasteners are tightened down with the vehicle in the air, the bushing will be forced to twist when the vehicle is lowered onto the ground, which means the bushing will always be twisting at normal ride height leading to premature wear, tearing or failure.

Finally, conduct a four-wheel alignment if recommended in the service guidelines. Whether certain suspension parts need an alignment after service varies based on the vehicle’s make, model and usage.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

michelin-sustainable-tires-1400
TR-Continental-wheel assemblies
McMahon-Best-One-1920
TR-Continental-dirty spark plug
Garage Studio

Understanding EV weight to master ride control

EVs are significantly heavier than their internal combustion counterparts, often 1,000 to 3,000 pounds more due to battery packs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-ridecontrol

Electric vehicles are not immune to the harsh road conditions that today’s gas-powered vehicles take on daily. Potholes, curbs, and rough pavement will eventually take a toll, requiring the repair or replacement of shocks, struts and springs over time. Let's find out what to expect when servicing EV suspension and ride control.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Prepare your tire shop for the future

You have an opportunity to capture extra profits and future-proof your business.

By Tire Review Staff
TR-Continental-shopprep
How TPMS sensors broadcast vital information

Understanding the signal patterns, frequencies and wake-up behaviors involved is key for effective diagnosis and repair.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-tpms-sensor-signals
LT tire segment trends and growth expectations

There are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories when selling to customers.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-lttires
Recommending summer tires based on customer demand

Let’s talk about why clear communication with customers is key with this segment.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-summertires

Other Posts

Consumer understanding is key to success in the all-weather tire segment

Tire dealers need to properly understand consumer needs based on driving habits and performance preferences.

By Denise Koeth
Nokian-Tyres-Remedy-WR-G5-tread-1400
Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Highlights from this year’s annual Turbo Wholesale Tires open house event, which featured a trade show, dinner and buyers event.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-raffle
Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Continental is celebrating five years in Clinton, MS, 10 years in Sumter, SC and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL plants.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_clinton-manufacturing-plant
Gallery: Yokohama debuts new Geolandar A/T4 tire in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Tire Review Editor David Sickels put the new A/T tire through its paces through mud, gravel, giant rocks, deep water and more.

By David Sickels
Yokohama-AT4-Closeup