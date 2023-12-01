 Hunter Engineering Shows Off its Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering Shows Off its Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering showed off how Hunter's Ultimate ADAS works on a 2021 Acura TLX during the 2023 SEMA Show.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

Hunter Engineering‘s Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, was on display at SEMA this year for the first time. Hunter said Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

In this video, watch as Joe Donato, manufacturer representative for Hunter Engineering, shows how Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS works. Donato showed the speed of the Hunter Ultimate ADAS system performing on a 2021 Acura TLX and highlighted the accuracy of Ultimate ADAS using Hunter’s gimbal-mounted laser system and actuators.

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.

Garage Studio

ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

You can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-adas Inspection

Advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, take vehicle safety to the next level. Features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are becoming standard on new vehicles. However, these complex systems require proper calibrations after repairs to function correctly.

Let’s talk about whether relying solely on a test drive is enough to verify ADAS performance in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

