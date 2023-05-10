 Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing models.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its WinAlign software. The company said the release covers new models – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as model year updates, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are new specs for more than 50 new models and more than 80 for existing models. All versions of a particular model are included in the update, encompassing hundreds of additional vehicles, Hunter said.

The release also incorporates updates to other WinAlign features, such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, safety system alignment procedures, Codelink-supported vehicles and more.

The next vehicle information database update release, which will include 2024 models, is scheduled for this fall.

