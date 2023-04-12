 Hunter's Brake Lathe Goes Online with HunterNet 2 Portal

Hunter’s Brake Lathe Goes Online with HunterNet 2 Portal

Hunter's ACE on-car brake lathe connects to HunterNet 2 platform, allowing for remote monitoring and data analysis.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunternet2-ACE

Hunter Engineering announced its ACE on-car brake lathe now connects with the HunterNet 2 portal. With the new connectivity and the optional DigiCal feature, Hunter said shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after cut results for rotors online, before and after runout, plus monitor lathe usage counts and track equipment return of investment (ROI). They’ll also be able to order consumables and access the online user manual. The ACE on-car brake lathe tablet will bring a range of information to the technician’s fingertips, the company says.

Previously, to find the rotor’s minimum thickness or maximum drum diameter, Hunter said the technician had to search for it on the part itself. With the new tablet, the operator can look up the vehicle and access the specifications immediately, the company says.

The tablet then calculates the distance between the cutting bits on the lathe and compares it live to the specifications. When the bits move beyond the specs, the screen turns red. When they stay within, the screen remains green. According to Hunter, the ACE lathe features a patented variable-speed drive system and anti-chatter technology to service rotors quickly without sacrificing quality.

