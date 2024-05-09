 How I Saved My Customer $1,300 on Four Bridgestone Tires - Tire Review Magazine

How I Saved My Customer $1,300 on Four Bridgestone Tires

A few years ago, in an effort to keep my prices low but competitive and to keep my customers happy, I started buying used tires from Champtires.

Champtires
By Champtires
Published:

Sponsored by Champtires

Last fall, one of my customers, Jennifer Lorenzo, noticed that the tread on her BMW X5’s tires didn’t seem to grip the road very well when it rained. Since she lives in the northeast and winter was approaching, she wanted to take care of the tires quickly.

When I quoted Jennifer a price for four new Bridgestone tires, she couldn’t believe it.

“I know tires are expensive, but to spend more than $1,600 seemed outrageous,” she said.

Jennifer asked me what other options she had.

A few years ago, in an effort to keep my prices low but competitive and to keep my customers happy, I started buying used tires from Champtires.

Champtires has a large inventory of every size and brand. They offer free shipping and have a discount program for tire shops. It’s really a win-win.

 When I told Jennifer that she could save nearly $1,300 on four like-new Bridgestone tires, she was shocked.

“Champtires had four tires that were the exact brand and model that I needed – run flats and all-season Bridgestone tires – with all of their tread left. I bought four barely used tires for $324.68 and saved myself over a grand,” she said.

Several months later, Jennifer is happy she chose tires from Champtires.

She said, “These used tires have been great. My car handled really well in rain, snow and ice, and they are going to last a long time. Plus, who doesn’t love to save so much money?”

PRICE BREAKDOWN

BRIDGESTONE ALENZA SPORT A/S RFT 275/45-20 110 H
Original Tread: 9/32

New Price: $408.03 / tire
Cost for 4: $1,632.12

Champtires Price for 9/32: $81.17 / tire
Cost for 4: $324.68

Savings: $326.86 / tire, $1,307.44 for 4

Note: Prices as of purchase and publication dates

DISCOUNT PROGRAM FOR TIRE SHOPS

Tire shops can sign up to receive a 10% discount on every order placed through Champtires.com. Sign up today.

THE CHAMPTIRES ADVANTAGE

  • More than 40,000 brand name, used tires in stock
  • Free shipping on every order
  • Three-step inspection process

Shop Champtires’ inventory and start saving today at Champtires.com.

Sponsored by Champtires.

