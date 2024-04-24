Hercules launches the Terra Trac Cross-V AW, Roadtour Connect AS tires in Canada

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), recently launched the Hercules Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS to the Canadian market. Both the Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS were introduced to dealers in the United States in late 2023.

The Hercules Terra Trac Cross-V AW is the brand’s first all-weather highway tire designed for crossovers, SUVs and light trucks. The tire is available in 39 sizes from 16-22 in. and is designed to fit today’s most popular vehicles such as the Kia Telluride, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Outback, Toyota Highlander and Ford F-150, HTR said.

According to HTR, this product line is designed to excel in warm weather as well as tackle challenging winter conditions with its Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification.

The Hercules Roadtour Connect AS is the successor to the Roadtour 455 and Roadtour 455 Sport. The all-season passenger/performance touring tire will be offered in a total of 41 SKUs ranging from 14-19 in. rim diameters.

HTR said the new line ensures that safety and reliability are never compromised via an extended mileage warranty, an asymmetrical tread pattern with improved traction and enhanced ride comfort all while maintaining an accessible price point. The Roadtour Connect AS will offer sizes to fit some of the most popular vehicles on the road today such as the Toyota Camry and RAV4, Honda Civic, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Sonata and the Ford Escape.

The Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise warranty. The Terra Trac Cross-V AW will offer up to a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty (SUV/(P)-Metric 65,000 miles and LT-Metric 60,000 miles), and the T, H and V-rated Roadtour Connect AS will offer a 55,000-mile treadwear warranty. Both tires offer a 45-day “Trust our Ride” trial period, road hazard protection and workmanship and materials coverage, HTR said.