Hankook Tire’s Ventus Race Tire Used at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

The Ventus Race tire was developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America recently kicked off its 11th season at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California. Hankook Tire supplies tires for the race, the Ventus Race tire – developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

The international one-make championship consists of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, Europe and North America. All the participants in the Super Trofeo meet in the Grand Finals on Nov. 18-19 in Vallelunga, where Lamborghini will crown its overall winner for 2023 after two 50-minute sprints.

Tires

Nexen Tire Reveals Sustainable Material Demonstration Tire

Nexen reveals its demonstration tire is made of up of 52% sustainable materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Nexen Tire America unveiled a demonstration tire composed of 52% sustainable materials. The tire maker said its experts used current and emerging technologies to engineer sustainable tires and create the demonstration tire.

The tire is made up of 44% renewable materials, including natural rubber, bio-based synthetic rubber and silica derived from rice husk waste residue. Nexen said another significant feature of the tire is that it's made of 8% recycled materials using polyester cord formed from recycled plastic PET bottles and bead wire derived from scrap iron using an electric arc furnace.

Hankook Tire Launches UHP All-Season Tire for SUVs

Engineered with motorsport technology, Hankook said the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X all-season tire is designed for luxury SUVs.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin Introduces New Radial Tire

Michelin launched the 70/70R57 X Mine L4 tire, designed for surface mining.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone will debut the Greatec M847 at the 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Rubber to Supply Avid Tires for Subaru OE

The new Subaru Impreza will feature Yokohama’s Avid S34 tires as it’s OE tire.

By Christian Hinton
EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know (Audio)

Learn how different tiremakers are addressing EVs and how your shop can prepare to see more EVs in your bays down the line.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed secures Pirelli as its exclusive tire sponsor in multi-year deal.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Wins Four iF Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire, iON evo, and the robotic wheel system, Wheel Bot, were recognized for excellence in design.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire Gauge Index: EVs Spark Consumer Demand

Hankook’s Gauge Index found that 21% of Americans own or lease an EV, with interest on the rise.

By Christian Hinton
