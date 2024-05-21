 Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Hankook & Company Group said it will hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Handshake agreement

Hankook & Company Group (formerly Hankook Tire Group) acquired an additional stake in Hanon Systems. The acquisition, which will be executed through its core business Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), will be completed by the end of the year and is expected to expand the group into one of the top 30 companies in Korea.

Related Articles

On May 3, Hankook Tire, a core business subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, held a board of directors meeting where the company resolved to acquire private equity (PE) firm Hahn & Company’s 25% stake in Hanon Systems and 12.2% of new shares to be issued through a capital increase for a total of KRW 1.733 trillion and signed the ‘Hanon Systems Investment memorandum of understanding (MOU).’

Upon completion of the acquisition, Hankook & Company Group said it would hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder. The group previously acquired a 19.49% stake in Hanon Systems in 2014 for KRW 1.08 trillion. With this additional stake, the group will invest a total of KRW 2.8 trillion in the acquisition of Hanon Systems.

Hankook & Company Group said its acquisition of Hanon Systems is the culmination of a future growth strategy stemming from Chairman Hyunbum Cho’s anticipation of the electric vehicle era nearly a decade ago. From the time Chairman Cho first acquired a stake in Hanon Systems (formerly Halla Visteon Climate Control) in 2014, he said he envisioned Hankook’s role as a game-changer in the era of the electrification of mobility, conceptualizing a next-generation business model that combines global top-tier tire and automotive Thermal Management System (TMS) technologies.

Hankook & Company Group said it has “minimized the risk of acquisition by verifying the fundamentals of Hanon Systems’ technology, management strategy and corporate culture over a period of time.” By combining this with the group’s growth DNA, Hankook & Company Group said it has developed a differentiated strategy to foster Hanon Systems as a key company of the electric vehicle era.

Hanon Systems is also expanding its partnerships with electric vehicle brands based on its electric vehicle TMS technology. By working with TMS solutions alongside its tire products, which have been a significant driver of the Group’s growth, Hankook Tire said it is expected to further strengthen its business portfolio.

Hankook & Company Group said it plans to finalize the acquisition by year-end, pending the completion of all requisite procedures. Upon finalization, Hankook & Company Group’s total global assets are forecasted to reach around KRW 26 trillion, positioning it among South Korea’s top 30 companies.

In 2023, Hanon Systems recorded sales of KRW 9.5593 trillion (approx. $6.9 trillion). By operating 53 production locations across 21 countries and three technology innovation centers, the company said it is deeply engaged in continuous research and development.

You May Also Like

McCarthy-tire-TAT
Yoko-Rubber-GeoLandar-OE-Toyota
TIA-Midtronics-tour
Anyline-TIRE-summit
News

Radar Tires signs multi-year contract with Singapore Golf Association

Omni United said this partnership with SGA is part of its commitment to nurturing upcoming talent in Singapore.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Radar-Tyres-SGA

Omni United, under its flagship, Radar Tires brand, has signed a multi-year contract with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA). Under this partnership, touring professionals who have previously represented Singapore at an elite amateur level and recently turned professional will receive financial support for their training and competition-related expenses as they embark on the early stages of their professional careers, Omni United said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama to supply Geolandar tires as OE on Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

Geolandar X-CV and Geolandar A/T G31 tires are being supplied for the 250 series Land Cruiser.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Geolander
Apollo Tyres begins Piccadilly marketing for Vredestein Ultrac Pro tire

The animation will include periodic takeovers of the entire digital Piccadilly Circus billboard, which is the largest digital advertising display in Europe.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein_Apollo-marketing-display-1400
GRI ‘Green x Circle’ initiative in Sri Lanka meant to empower women

The company said these endeavors aimed to address diverse needs of the community, focusing on both women empowerment and youth motivation.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Empowering-Women
Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Highlights from this year’s annual Turbo Wholesale Tires open house event, which featured a trade show, dinner and buyers event.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-raffle

Other Posts

Ascot Supply Corp. promotes Mark Paquette to vice president

Paquette will work under the direction of current President David Kessler and officially begin his new role on June 3.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Paquette-Ascot-Supply
TIA applauds EPA study on crumb rubber infill for sports

The study concluded that differences in measurements between players using fields with crumb rubber infill and those using grass fields were negligible.

By Christian Hinton
Roy-Littlefield
Apollo Tyres commissions new tulip variant for 15th anniversary of Vredestein acquisition

The “Kanwar Tulip” has purple petals, which Apollo executives say echo the primary hue of the Apollo Tyres logo.

By Christian Hinton
apollo-tyres-tulip-variant-vredestein
Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Continental is celebrating five years in Clinton, MS, 10 years in Sumter, SC and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL plants.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_clinton-manufacturing-plant