 Hankook Tire Launches UHP All-Season Tire for SUVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Hankook Tire Launches UHP All-Season Tire for SUVs

Engineered with motorsport technology, Hankook said the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X all-season tire is designed for luxury SUVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-UHP-SUV

Hankook Tire announced a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire designed for SUVs to its Ventus product line– the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X.

Related Articles

“The application of motorsport technology to the development of our new Ventus tire is an exciting one for the market and drivers alike,” said Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America. “As we continue to look for new and innovating approaches to tire design, the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X is a perfect example of how we can continue to optimize high-performance driving benchmarks.”

According to Hankook, additional benefits of the new tire include beveled edges that minimize impact between tread blocks for a quieter and more comfortable ride. Further, lateral grooves are designed to be narrower on the inside and wider on the outside to maximize drainage performance, prevent hydroplaning on wet roads and provide overall better grip in all seasons.

The Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z AS X is available now in nine sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, with ten additional sizes to come later in 2023.

You May Also Like

VPCS-tire-bridgestone
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire
MAXAM-radial-construction
Bridgestone 75 percent sustainable tires
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Launches New Industrial Rubber Track Multiforce BK T91

BKT’s new track pattern is designed for compact track loaders employed in harsh operating conditions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BKT-New-Ag

After entering the rubber tracks market in November 2022, BKT debuted its first industrial track pattern, Multiforce BK T91, designed for compact track loaders (CTL) in material-handling applications. The pattern will be available in markets internationally in the coming weeks, the company said

Multiforce BK T91 is a product for compact track loaders employed in harsh operating conditions, according to BKT. The tread is made of a high-performance compound to ensure maximum resistance against cuts, tears and abrasion – the main factors that can affect durability and product performance. In addition, Multiforce BK T91 has been reinforced with high-tensile steel cords for more performance compared to traditional products, thus reducing downtime and maintenance costs in relation to the replacement of worn tracks.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Firestone Announces New FD694 Drive Tire

The new Firestone FD694 drive radial tire is designed for long and regional haul applications.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Firestone-Drive-Tire
Toyo Tires Announces Size Expansion for Regional Drive Tire Line

Toyo Tyres’ M671A regional drive tire includes two new sizes in five SKUs.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-new-sizes
GRI Expands Ag & Construction Tire Ranges

GRI’s agriculture and construction tire range expands with the addition of eight sizes.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Ag
Nokian Tyres Unveils Made-in-USA Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT

The new all-terrain tire builds on its predecessor, the Nokian Tyres Outpost AT, and will be made and sold exclusively in North America.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-nAT

Other Posts

Hankook Tire Gauge Index: EVs Spark Consumer Demand

Hankook’s Gauge Index found that 21% of Americans own or lease an EV, with interest on the rise.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-EV-survey
Hankook iON Tires Win Red Dot Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire brand, iON, won four awards at the Red Dot Design Awards 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-iON-awards
First Leg of Cross-Country EV Tour Completed on Hankook Tires

Hankook said the journey marks the first time that an EV has reached the northernmost point of the US highway system.

By Madeleine Winer
Hankook_Tire_cross_country_tour
Hankook Tire Leads off 2023 Season as Official Tire of MLB

Hankook plans to drive brand awareness through in-game marketing and related content.

By Christian Hinton
Kershaw-Hankook-MLB