Hankook Tire Leads off 2023 Season as Official Tire of MLB

Hankook Tire is officially the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) league’s official tire in the U.S. and South Korea.

An official partner of MLB since 2018, this year Hankook said its logo will be featured in signage behind home plate in select games, along with other marketing activities such as advertisements, promotions, and activities at MLB events. Hankook will benefit from media assets on MLB Network, exposure on digital platforms such as MLB.com and also leverage social media content associated with the league. In addition, Hankook will be the presenting sponsor of the Wild Card series during the postseason.

Hankook Tire said its MLB partnership underscores the company’s continued commitment to the U.S. market. In addition to its partnership with MLB, Hankook recently announced an expansion of its Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn. where Hankook is investing heavily in R&D to develop high-quality, technologically advanced products.