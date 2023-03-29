 Hankook Tire Announces 'Great Catch Rebate'

The Hankook Tire Great Catch Rebate includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines.

Christian Hinton
As baseball fans and players gear up for the 2023 season, the “Official Tire of MLB,” Hankook Tire, announced its first 2023 consumer promotion, the “Great Catch Rebate,” running through May 21. This year’s promotion includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines, including new consumer offerings.

EV owners can now save on the iON evo AS, designed specifically for EVs and engineered to maximize battery performance while lowering roadgoing feedback to compensate for absent engine noise, the company says. Developed with Hankook Tire’s Evolution Technology, both iON tire models come backed with 50K mileage warranties and a 30-day free trial. Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Great Catch Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

