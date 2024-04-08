 Hankook Tire debuts Great Catch Rebate through July 7

Hankook Tire debuts Great Catch Rebate through July 7

Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
2024-Great-Catch-Rebate-970x645

Hankook Tire has announced its first consumer promotion of the year, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through July 7. Twelve of Hankook’s EV, passenger, light truck and SUV tires headline this promotion. Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

Light truck and SUV owners can score savings on two new touring tires: the Kinergy XP, designed for maximum comfort and control, and the Dynapro HPX with extended tread life and improved grip. EV owners can also save on all-season tires with the iON evo AS, developed with Hankook Tire’s EVolution Technology. Hankook’s exclusive iON line is engineered specifically to optimize performance on EVs, including extended battery range, reduced road noise, and a unique grip performance for EVs.

The tires that qualify for Hankook’s Great Catch Rebate include:

 Rebate Amount / Product Product Description 
$120 – iON evo and iON evo SUV High performance designed for electric vehicles 
$120 – iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV All-season performance designed for electric vehicles 
$100 – Dynapro HPX *NEW All-season premium touring 
$100 – Dynapro AT2 Xtreme Premium all-terrain 
$100 – Kinergy XP *NEW All-season performance CUV/SUV touring 
$80 – Kinergy PT Premium touring all-season 
$80 – Kinergy 4S2 and Kinergy 4S2 X All-weather CUV/SUV touring 
$80 – Ventus S1 AS and Ventus S1 evo Z AS X High performance all-season, Ultra-high performance all-season 

