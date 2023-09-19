Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Hankook Tire announced its fall 2023 rebate promotion, the Grand Slam Rebate, which kicks off as Major League Baseball (MLB) teams prepare to make a final run for the playoffs. Hankook, the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, offers consumers up to $100 in savings with its latest rebate, which runs through Nov. 19. For the first time, Hankook’s rebate features savings on its full line of iON tires, specially designed for EVs.

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

The tires that qualify for Hankook’s Grand Slam Rebate include: