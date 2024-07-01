Hankook’s iON Race tire crosses the finish line during Formula E race weekend in Portland

The title race is going down to the wire: no driver was able to get their hands on the title at the penultimate double-header of the 2024 Formula E World Championship. Spectators in the busy grandstands at Portland International Raceway in Oregon witnessed two exciting races, with the lead changing hands on numerous occasions and plenty of strategy in play. With temperatures around 77 degrees Fahrenheit both days, the field soon brought the Hankook iON Race into the optimal working window, allowing them to exploit the high grip level of the premium tire.

After an impressive performance, it was Mitch Evans from the Jaguar TCS Racing team who crossed the finish line first on Saturday. However, the New Zealander was handed a time penalty for his part in a collision early in the race, which saw him relegated to eighth place. That left António Félix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) the winner.

“The tires are very well suited to this track. We were able to push for several laps in a row, which was ideal. We did not experience any major wear in the race, so I was very happy with the performance of the tire,” said da Costa. He was followed home in second and third place by Dutchman Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) and Jean-Éric Vergne from France (DS Penske).

Also on Sunday, da Costa won and claimed his 12th victory in the Formula E World Championship after 27 laps of the 1.9-mile circuit. The driver from the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team benefitted again from good energy and tire management. “The Hankook iON Race provided enough grip, even at the end of the race, and helped the drivers go to work out on the track,” said Hankook race engineer Ji Woong Choi. Second place on Sunday went to Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) ahead of Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing).

As title sponsor of the race weekend in Portland, two Hankook officials also took their place on the podium: on Saturday, Sooil Lee, Vice Chairman & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology, presented the trophy to the second-place driver. On Sunday, race winner da Costa received his trophy from Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America.

Fourteen races into the season, Nick Cassidy (Jaguar TCS Racing) currently tops the table with 167 points, ahead of Evans and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team), who both have 155 points. Final stop for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2024 is the Hankook London E-Prix, July 20-21.

The weekend also marked the fastest Formula E race ever. In Saturday’s opening race, the 22 drivers set a new record with the fastest average speed ever recorded in Formula E. The drivers achieved an average speed of 152 m/h on the 1.9 mile track at Portland International Raceway.

Hankook, the official technical partner and tire supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, released a new AR filter on Instagram ahead of the tire maker’s second event of Season 10 as title sponsor. Users were able to “teleport” themselves into the Hankook booth and the Gen3 cars.

Former IndyCar and DTM driver Robert Wickens tested a modified Gen3 car, equipped with the Hankook iON Race of course, at the Hankook Portland E-Prix at Portland International Raceway. This was the Canadian driver’s first outing in a single-seater after suffering a big crash in 2018, which left the 35-year-old paralyzed. The Formula E car was specially modified to allow Wickens to drive it using only his hands. He completed eleven full laps, demonstrating the potential for inclusion and technological innovation within the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After his test drive, Wickens said, “It was only a few laps, but I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and it left me wanting a lot more. Hopefully this will lead to more opportunities in the future and possibly a rookie test. I think right now, that would be the goal for me to try and get onto the grid in Formula E for the future.”