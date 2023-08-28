Hankook Tire Tennesse Plant Recognized by Ford

Hankook Tire has been recognized by Ford Motor Company’s Q1 quality assessment and certification system for its Tennessee Plant’s quality of production. Ford said the Clarksville, Tenn. facility has been awarded the Q1 medal, which stands for “Quality is No. 1”, for representing excellence in key areas such as technological innovation, product quality, service capabilities and continuous improvement. In recognition of the unique basic quality and manufacturing rules of Ford Motor Company, Q1 is an influential benchmark in the automotive industry that demonstrates the quality level of suppliers and is pursued by major auto parts manufacturers around the world.

“Trusted relationships with our OE customers are central to driving Hankook Tire forward,” Rob Williams, president, Hankook Tire America, said. “We’re proud to see the Tennessee Plant become the latest Hankook Tire facility to earn Ford’s prestigious Q1 medal and look forward to continued success in Clarksville.”

Hankook’s Tennessee Plant supplies tires to Ford models such as the new Ford Edge MKX, Ford Explorer and Ford Econoline. Hankook’s Jiangsu and Chongqing Plants in China also received Ford’s Q1 medal in May of this year.