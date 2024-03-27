 Hankook Tire awarded 2023 Carbon Management Sector Honors

The project evaluated over 23,000 global companies on their climate change initiatives, and Hankook Tire received an A- rating.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Tire revealed it won the 2023 CDP Carbon Management Sector Honors in the Consumer Discretionary category at the Climate Change and Water Security Awards hosted by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Korea Committee. The CDP Climate Change Response Project evaluated over 23,000 global companies on their climate change initiatives, and Hankook Tire received an A- rating, an rating bestowed upon only 25 Korean companies.

Hankook has previously won the Carbon Management Sector Honors five times. Additionally, Hankook said it was recognized with the Carbon Management Sector Honors (formerly Carbon Management Sector Winners) in 2014 and 2015. Furthermore, in 2018, Hankook Tire was included in the CDP Supplier Engagement Leader Board, the first time for a Korean company.

According to the manufacturer, the principle driving its achievements is rooted in various efforts to enhance sustainability. Firstly, Hankook Tire said it conducts a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) encompassing its entire process – from eco-friendly management strategies and supplying raw materials to manufacturing, transportation, use, disposal and reuse.

Additionally, by adopting its E.Circle strategy to establish a circular economy, Hankook Tire said it is focused on developing sustainable products. This involves applying the four principles of “recycle, renew, reuse and reduce” throughout the entire production process. In 2021, Hankook Tire established an ESG committee within its board of directors and launched a new 2050 Carbon Neutral Roadmap in 2022.

