 Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tires

Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Hankook's Dynapro line for SUVs and iON tire lines for EVS are at this year's SEMA Show at booth #81061 in the Silver Lot.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook iON booth SEMA

Hankook Tire returns to SEMA Show this week to demonstrate its latest SUV and electric vehicle (EV) tires. Hankook’s Dynapro tires for SUVs and light trucks are on display alongside the company’s iON product line, designed for the needs of EVs and EV owners.

Related Articles

Dynapro is Hankook’s flagship offering for SUVs, the company said. The line-up ranges from all-season highway tires such as Dynapro HT, to the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Dynapro XT for rugged terrain and Dynapro MT2 for the muddiest environments.

iON is Hankook’s dedicated line of tires for EVs, which the company said is built with technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and grip performance. iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV were launched in December 2022 for all-season performance, and the line-up was expanded in June 2023 with Hankook iON evo and iON evo SUV, which deliver performance in summer conditions for high-performance EVs, Hankook said.

Hankook Tire is located at booth #81061 in the Silver Lot at SEMA Show, Las Vegas Convention Center, for the duration of the event.

You May Also Like

Atturo-AZ810
Nokian+WR+G4_034-op-ed-1400
GT Radial Team Tire Cup
Geolandar CV45
Tires

Continental Tires Come OE on New Maserati Grecale Luxury SUV

Continental’s CrossContact and EcoContact lines are OE fitments for Maserati’s SUV.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
continental_cross contact

Maserati's new luxury SUV, the Grecale, comes factory-equipped with the Continental CrossContact series. Continental said the tire has been developed for good handling qualities on- and off-road and the company has received worldwide original equipment approval for the CrossContact LX Sport in the 19-inch size and the CrossContact RX in the 21-inch size. Also approved for the Maserati Grecale is the EcoContact 6 in the 20-inch size. The tire is designed for energy-saving and noise-optimized driving, making it especially suitable for the hybrid version of the SUV, Continental said.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin added two new tires to the Defender line – the M/S2 all-season and the Platinum.

By Christian Hinton
michelin combo
Falken Debuts Aklimate All-Weather Touring Tire

Falken’s Aklimate all-weather tire is designed for snow traction without seasonal changeovers.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-Aklimate-Tread-Snow-600
Pirelli’s New Tire Logo Signals Sustainable Materials

The marking was used for the first time on the P Zero E, which is made of more than 55% sustainable materials.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli_sustainable-materials-logo-1400
MatraX to Showcase New Tire Patterns at SEMA

The Urcola +, Romero, Colmenar and Navarra patterns will be showcased in prototype formats.

By Christian Hinton
MatraX-booth-SEMA

Other Posts

ATD Launches Digital Suite ‘Radius’ During SEMA Show

With the addition of Radius to its portfolio of solutions, Schuette says ATD has advanced from a diversified wholesale tire distributor to a connected physical and digital platform.

By David Sickels
ATD SEMA
Bridgestone Showcases Custom Vehicle Builds at SEMA 2023

Bridgestone’s partnership with Dustin Williams debuts four unique custom builds equipped with Potenza RE-71RS tires.

By Christian Hinton
2015-Subaru-WRX SEMA
SEMA 2023 Walkaround – Tires & Wheels

See the latest from Cooper Tire, Hunter Engineering, Hankook, Bridgestone, ATD, Bartec, Anyline, Gaither Tool, Rotary, Kumho, Bendpak, Hamaton, Alligator and so many more.

By David Sickels
SEMA-2023
TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

By David Sickels
SEMA-TIA-Awards