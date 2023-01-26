 Hankook Tire Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Lamborghini

Hankook Tire will be the exclusive tire and technical partner for the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Hankook Tire and Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini Squadra Corse have joined forces. As of the 2023 season, the tire maker is now the official technical partner and exclusive tire supplier of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo. In order to master the different requirements, Hankook has developed a new, high-performance race tire. The Ventus Race is specifically tailored to the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 racing car and, with its medium compound, provides a high level of grip and maximum consistency in all conditions and at all racetracks.

“The partnership with Lamborghini Super Trofeo sees Hankook add a big name and three exciting series to its portfolio in international motorsport – another step that will further enhance our premium brand in 2023 and beyond,” said Sanghoon Lee, president of Hankook Tire Europe.

The schedule for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America also includes famous racetracks like Watkins Glen, Road America, VIRginia International Raceway and the newly announced Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hankook said.

The Grand Final will take place in Vallelunga, Italy, for the third time from Nov. 18-19. All the Super Trofeo competitors will gather at this showdown where they will line up in two 50-minute sprints to determine the overall winner for 2023, Hankook said. The Lamborghini Grand Final is not only the sporting highlight of Super Trofeo but also a festival that has attracted spectators and fans from all over the world in recent years, Hankook said.

