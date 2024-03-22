 Hankook's iON tire lineup will be on display at this year's Electrify Expo

Hankook's iON tire lineup will be on display at this year's Electrify Expo

Hankook will also sponsor Electrify Expo's Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with EVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hankook Tire will participate in this year’s Electrify Expo, where the company said it will showcase its full line of EV tires at select cities and will sponsor the Demo District at all Electrify Expo events. Attendees will have an opportunity to see Hankook’s iON tire lineup tailored specifically for EVs, including the iON evo and iON evo AS tires. Hankook said its iON products are engineered with technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and grip performance specifically for EVs.

“As North America’s largest and number one EV event, Electrify Expo serves as an ideal venue for Hankook to demonstrate our full range of EV tires and engage with consumers who are passionate about electric mobility,” Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America Corp., said. “Our iON tire lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior driving performance and safety for EV owners.”

In addition to showcasing its iON tire range, Hankook said it will sponsor Electrify Expo’s Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with EVs. Hankook said it hopes its sponsorship can accelerate the adoption of EVs and educate consumers about the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions.

Visitors to Electrify Expo in Long Beach, CA, on May 31-June 2, San Francisco, CA, on Aug. 24-25, New York, NY, on Oct. 12-13 and in Austin, TX, on Nov. 9-10, can expect to see Hankook’s full range of iON products, the company said.

