Hankook launches new Winter icept iZ3 studless winter tire

Hankook Tire is updating its winter product line with the Winter icept iZ3 tire. The manufacturer said its Winter icept iZ3 is designed for compact and full-size sedans, while the icept iZ3 X is designed for the SUV segment.

“For many Americans, winter driving can be stressful, especially when encountering snow in excess or icy conditions,” Rob Williams, president, Hankook Tire America, said. “Our latest seasonal product, the Winter icept iZ3 tire, along with its SUV counterpart, the icept iZ3 X, are engineered to provide confidence in extreme winter conditions with improved ice braking and acceleration. What’s more, our new 3D winter sipe technology is designed to help drivers handle every winter.”

According to Hankook Tire, the Winter icept iZ tire features new advancements, including:

A new icept compound and pattern technology accomplished through a highly refined resin and utilizing a flexible polymer chain to enhance ice braking and acceleration by 9% and 11%, respectively, over its predecessor.

A wider V-shaped pattern with wider lateral grooves that are 24% wider than conventional winter tires to improve water displacement capability along with similar improvements regarding dry handling (19%), wet handling (9%) and wet braking (5%) over conventional tires.

Tread life that lasts up to 30% longer compared to conventional winter products, thanks to an optimized curing temperature and an increased contact area that is 10% larger by comparison, providing a better spread of ground pressure and improving tread life as a result.

As a studless tire, the Winter icept iZ3 and icept iZ3 X for SUVs join existing studless winter Hankook Tire products to cater to a diverse range of vehicles from compact sedans to utility vehicle fitments in moderate winter conditions. Additional winter products include Hankook Tire’s stud type tire offering for severe winter driving situations, the Winter iPike RS2, Winter iPikeX, ipike RW11, and Winter ipike LT.

The Winter icept iZ3 and icept iZ3 X will be available to pre-order in 51 sizes ranging from 15- to 20 in. across sedan and SUV fitments. Both winter products come with a 50,000-limited treadwear warranty.