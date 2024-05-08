 Forty-one percent of drivers got a flat tire the last 12 months

News

Forty-one percent of drivers got a flat tire the last 12 months

One-third of drivers who experienced a flat tire in the last year said the primary cause was a nail.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Stock-flat-tire-hankook

Hankook Tire’s latest Gauge Index recently found that 41% of drivers have experienced a flat tire or tire blowout in the last 12 months. Another 29% have discovered a puncture or leak. The Gauge Index found that one-third (32%) of drivers who experienced a flat tire in the last year said the primary cause was a nail, which was the No. 1 culprit. 

Here’s what else the data said:

  • Over a quarter (28%) of drivers opted to change the flat tire themselves. However, a quarter (24%) called roadside assistance. 
  • Among GenZers who have experienced a flat tire, 45% are more likely to call roadside assistance (29%) than change it themselves. Meanwhile, Millennials were most likely to do it themselves (37%).
  • Most drivers believe potholes or road debris (48%) or aging tires (31%) are the main cause of blowouts.
  • Half (50%) of drivers say they aren’t familiar with run-flat tires. 

The Hankook Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving, the company said. The latest survey, conducted Mar. 13-14, polled 1,012 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older.

News

Chapel Hill Tire introduces nine-month leadership program

The company said its program aims to boost productivity through time management and workforce management techniques.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire introduced a Leadership Development Program (LDP), developed under the leadership of L2 Manager Stephen Hall. This initiative aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders within the company, Chapel Hill said.

“With the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program, we sought to create a comprehensive platform that not only equips participants with the necessary skills for effective leadership but also challenges them to think critically about their processes," Hall said. "Our goal is to cultivate a cohort of leaders who are not only capable of driving results but also passionate about continuous improvement and innovation."

Read Full Article

SRNA promotes Wayne Horne to strategic account manager

Horne has been a part of SRNA for nearly eight years and held various roles throughout his tenure, starting in customer service.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Wayne-Horne
Yokohama Rubber donates to Eastern Taiwan earthquake relief

Through its Yokohama Magokoro Fund, Yokohama Rubber will donate a combined ¥1 million (approx. $6,380).

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_tiremold
TBC Corp. employee children enjoy ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

The kids had a jam-packed day learning about tires, and even ate lunch with the company’s new CEO, Don Byrd.

By David Sickels
TBC-Bring-Kids-to-Work-Day-CEO-1400

Mitas, Trelleborg to increase prices globally

The companies said this decision is a response to significant inflation.

By Christian Hinton
BKT celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

BKT said it has made an effort to show a commitment to supporting sports through multiple initiatives, partnerships and sponsorships.

By Christian Hinton
BKT-sports-sponsorships
Bridgestone invests in Yoshi Mobility to expand into virtual inspection, EV charging

Yoshi is also commercializing its mobile EV charging platform to address EV fleet charging challenges.

By Christian Hinton
Yoshi-Mobility-EV-charging
The commercial tire market is cautiously recovering from 2023 challenges

To better understand commercial tire expectations for the remainder of the year, Tire Review recently sat down with Pierluigi Cumo, VP of B2B products at Michelin North America.

By David Sickels
Michelin-Commercial-Truck-Tires-1400