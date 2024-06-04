 Over half of drivers say they would delay driving in bad weather

Driving in bad weather is the top challenge for drivers (25%), followed by driving in unfamiliar places (17%) and changing a flat tire (15%).

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Stock-Hankook-Gauge-Index-incliment-weather

Hankook Tire recently provided insights into what concerns drivers on today’s roads with the latest edition of its ongoing consumer Gauge Index, with driving in inclement weather is the top challenge for drivers (25%), followed by driving in unfamiliar places (17%) and changing a flat tire (15%).

In addition, Hankook said more than half (51%) of drivers indicate that bad weather would prompt them to stop driving or turn around and delay reaching their destination. When examining generational demographics, 62% of Boomers compared to 37% of Gen Z identified bad weather as a reason to halt or delay their journey, according to the Gauge Index. Moreover, among respondents who identified changing a flat tire as the most challenging situation, 17% were Boomers compared to 10% of Gen Z, Hankook said.

Overall, when bad weather is forecasted to strike, vehicle preparation becomes a ritual for a majority of consumers. According to the Gauge Index, 59% check tire pressure and tread depth, 53% refill fluids and 50% replace windshield wipers. While traditional all-season tires offer versatility in various weather conditions, all-weather tires such as the Kinergy 4S2, complete with a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating, go a step further in providing drivers with peace of mind in any driving conditions, Hankook said.

“The insights provided by the Hankook Gauge Index are invaluable in understanding the evolving needs and concerns of drivers,” Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America Corp. said “As a company committed to innovation and safety, we are dedicated to addressing these challenges and providing tires that cater to all vehicles and driving conditions, ensuring optimal performance and that drivers feel comfortable on the road.”

The manufacturer said its survey also brings into focus the depth of parental concerns regarding teen driving, offering insights into the complexities of their apprehensions. When teens venture out locally, 39% of parents admit to feeling “a bit anxious but hopeful.” However, this sentiment diminishes to 28% when contemplating their teen driving long distances, according to the Gauge Index.

Regional disparities further shape parental perceptions, with Northeastern parents emerging as the most apprehensive group. In the Northeast, 23% of parents admit to feeling “extremely concerned and fearful” about their teen driving locally, presenting a notable difference compared to their counterparts in the South (12%) and West (7%).

Conversely, drivers in the South exhibit a notable sense of trust in their teen’s ability to navigate long distances, the Gauge Index found. A considerable 32% of Southern parents express feeling “confident and relaxed” when their teen embarks on long-distance drives, surpassing the sentiments of parents in the Northeast (14%) and the West (11%).

Hankook said the Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted March 13-14, polled 1,012 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older.

