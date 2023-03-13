 Hankook Acquires Autonomous Driving Startup '3Secondz'

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Hankook Acquires Autonomous Driving Startup ‘3Secondz’

Hankook & Company says the acquisition is part of its strategy to pursue a "digital transformation."

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ

Hankook & Company said it is strengthening its “digital innovation capabilities” through the acquisition of autonomous driving technology from driving data startup, 3Secondz.

Related Articles

Founded in 2016 by CEO Kim Jae-woo from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), 3Secondz developed driver-specific autonomous driving technologies based on advanced driving data. These include the real-time driving data collection device “XYRO,” and the control and driving data analysis software “TeamSolution.”

Hankook & Company and 3Secondz have been partners since 2020, introducing 3Secondz’s real-time test vehicle control system and unmanned test solutions to Hankook Technoring, a tire test track of Hankook Tire & Technology, an affiliate of Hankook & Company.

In June 2022, 3Secondz introduced an autonomous test driving car that checked the grip and durability of tires on the “gravel road,” a harsh condition test driving section of Hankook Technoring, and successfully commercialized autonomous driving technology for harsh condition driving tests for the first time in the world, the company said.

When the acquisition is completed, 3Secondz’s personnel in charge of autonomous driving technology development will transfer to Hankook & Company to continue mobility technology development projects. Through this, the partnership plans to accelerate the development of innovative technologies to proactively lead the future mobility market, such as autonomous driving, intelligent tire development and advancement of Hankook Technoring control solutions.

You May Also Like

OTR-Conference-2023
Hunter-ROI-Hub
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA
Goodyear Hwy Hero
News

Tire//Smart Announces Full Integration with Autoflow

Tire//Smart said this integration will increase shop productivity, in turn increasing profit.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tire Smart integration

Tire//Smart business ERP management system (powered by JMK) and Autoflow (formerly autotext.me) bay management system are excited to announce full integration for the automotive aftermarket. The company said the partnership will increase shop productivity, provide superior customer service and more efficiently maintain bay control in one convenient place.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Mapfre Insurance Teams Up with Openbay

Mapfre Insurance wants to provide customers with simple car care and maintenance with Openbay+.

By Christian Hinton
Openbay plus and MAPFRE
Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

By Christian Hinton
Autel new charger
Canada Passes Lead Wheel Weight Law

Canada bans lead-based wheel balance weights, promoting non-lead alternatives.

By Christian Hinton
Discount Tire, Team Penske Renew Partnership

Discount Tire will continue sponsorship of the 2022 Daytona 500 Winner Austin Cindric, NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney and the Team Penske INDYCAR program.

By Christian Hinton
Discount Tire / Team Penske

Other Posts

Tire Changing Robot Installed at Second Discount Tire Store

A Discount Tire store in Arlington, Texas, now has RoboTire’s robotic tire changing technology.

By Madeleine Winer
RoboTire-Installs-First-Revolutionary-Tire-Changing-System-Discount-Tire
Registration Open for NETSA Trade Show & Convention

The 2023 New England Tire & Service Association Trade Show and Convention offers an opportunity for members to network and learn.

By Christian Hinton
Trade-Show
General Tire Launches Spring Passenger Tire Promotion

Consumers who purchase a set of four qualifying passenger General Tires can get up to a $70 Visa prepaid card.

By Christian Hinton
General-Tire-promotion
Goodyear, Nascar Showcase Legacy of Performance in New Ad

Goodyear will debut a new ad narrated by race legend, Bill Elliott, at DAYTONA 500.

By Christian Hinton