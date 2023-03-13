Hankook Acquires Autonomous Driving Startup ‘3Secondz’

Hankook & Company said it is strengthening its “digital innovation capabilities” through the acquisition of autonomous driving technology from driving data startup, 3Secondz.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Kim Jae-woo from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), 3Secondz developed driver-specific autonomous driving technologies based on advanced driving data. These include the real-time driving data collection device “XYRO,” and the control and driving data analysis software “TeamSolution.”

Hankook & Company and 3Secondz have been partners since 2020, introducing 3Secondz’s real-time test vehicle control system and unmanned test solutions to Hankook Technoring, a tire test track of Hankook Tire & Technology, an affiliate of Hankook & Company.

In June 2022, 3Secondz introduced an autonomous test driving car that checked the grip and durability of tires on the “gravel road,” a harsh condition test driving section of Hankook Technoring, and successfully commercialized autonomous driving technology for harsh condition driving tests for the first time in the world, the company said.

When the acquisition is completed, 3Secondz’s personnel in charge of autonomous driving technology development will transfer to Hankook & Company to continue mobility technology development projects. Through this, the partnership plans to accelerate the development of innovative technologies to proactively lead the future mobility market, such as autonomous driving, intelligent tire development and advancement of Hankook Technoring control solutions.