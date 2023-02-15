 TIA's Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Gust will represent TIA and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry on the committee.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Tire Industry Association (TIA) CEO Richard “Dick” Gust has been appointed for a second time to serve on the US Department of Commerce’s Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC).

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo informed Gust of his new appointment, which took effect immediately, in a letter dated Feb. 1, 2023. The appointment will run through Aug. 12, 2024, when the committee’s current charter expires. Gust’s previous appointment to the committee began in May 2021.

The committee’s role is to provide consensus advice on the development and administration of programs to expand U.S. exports of environmental technologies, goods and services, and products that comply with U.S. environmental, safety and related requirements, Raimondo said.

“I am honored to again be appointed to this important committee and to represent TIA, our members and the tire recycling industry,” Gust said.

