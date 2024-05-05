 GT Radial achieves double podium finish at Formula Drift Championship

News

GT Radial driver Simen Olsen of Norway claimed second place, while Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis of Lithuania finished third.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
GT-Radial-Formula-Drift

GT Radial began its defense of 2023 Formula Drift Tire Cup Championship on April 13 with a double podium finish at the Formula Drift Pro Championship Road 1 in Long Beach, CA. GT Radial driver Simen Olsen of Norway claimed second place in his Feal Suspension Nissan S14.9, while Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis of Lithuania finished third in his Feal Suspension/GT Radial Nissan S15. James Deane of Ireland was awarded first place.

“It was a challenging event with the inclement weather, but the GT Radial tires performed extremely well in the wet and we’re off to a good start for the 2024 season,” GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem said. “It was an excellent showing by Team Feal with two drivers on the podium.”

Teams on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires, which are manufactured at the company’s plant in Richburg, SC, scored the most points over the eight races in the 2023 season, enabling GT Radial to best four other tire brands to claim the Tire Cup. In 2023, GT Radial achieved a total of 13 podiums and three wins in the 2023 season’s eight races.

GT Radial clinched second position in the 2022 FD Tire Cup after achieving six podium finishes. After finishing fifth in its first year, GT Radial rose to third in 2021 before securing second at the final round of 2022.

GT Radial has renewed its partnership with Formula Drift for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the Pro Championship. Additionally, GT Radial will remain the official tire of the ProSpec series for up-and-coming drivers for another two years.

