 GRI Green XLR Earth Series Tires Excel in Field Tests

GRI's Green XLR Earth Series tires reportedly excel in sustainable performance testing.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
XLR-Earth

GRI reported that its Green XLR Earth Series tires have achieved noteworthy performance during the last six months of field tests in Germany. The company said these tires incorporate 78.6% sustainable material, including pure natural rubber sustainably sourced from Sri Lankan rubber farmers.

The Green XLR Earth Series tires use recycled carbon black, reclaimed rubber, highly dispersible silica, soybean oil and bio-sourced cellulose fibers. The company said the use of bio-sourced soybean oil, combined with next-generation HD Silica, not only improves fuel economy but also extends tire life.

GRI said the tires have undergone extensive testing, receiving excellent feedback from farmers and industry experts.

Prabhash Subasinghe, managing director of GRI, expressed his enthusiasm for the agriculture tires, stating, “The Earth Series represents a significant milestone in our journey to make a positive impact on our planet, where we have seamlessly blended cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly materials. The performance and positive feedback received reaffirm our commitment to delivering superior specialty tires that meet the evolving needs of farmers worldwide.”

