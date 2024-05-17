GRI adds 23 SKUs across agriculture, construction tire segments

GRI revealed an expansion to its product portfolio with the addition of 23 new SKUs across its agriculture and construction tire segments. According to the company, the newly introduced SKUs encompass better load and speed indexes in the existing sizes to carry more weight with safety.

The expanded product portfolio includes tires designed for agricultural machinery such as tractors, implements, and sprayers, as well as tires tailored for construction equipment such as telehandlers, graders and light trucks. GRI said each SKU has been developed and tested to ensure optimal performance, durability and reliability in demanding operating conditions.

“We are excited to introduce these new additions to our product lineup, which reflect our ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers,” Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI, said. “With these new SKUs, we aim to further enhance our offerings and address the diverse needs of our global clientele.”