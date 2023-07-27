GRI Expands its Presence in Europe

GRI announced the acquisition of Atra Kecskemet of Hungary into its network of companies worldwide to help improve its presence in Europe.

Since its inception over three decades ago, Atra has built a nationwide presence with eight branches across Hungary and operates through a staff of 50 personnel, GRI saysl. It services forklift distributors in the country and has captured over 50% market share of both the material handling and construction tire markets.

Giorgio Gramegna, director of Europe at GRI said, “The acquisition of Atra is a strategic move by GRI. This significantly strengthens our business in Hungary for all our key products. Hungary is also ideally located in Europe between Western and Eastern Europe. It brings us closer to all our customers in neighboring countries and has the potential to be a noteworthy logistics and operational hub in the region.”