GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI produces high-grade specialty tires that are built sustainably using pure natural rubber in Sri Lanka.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GRI-Mixing-Plant

GRI said its tires which will be used on highways in the US are being produced per the technical requirements mandated by the US Department of Traffic (DOT). As a result of this, GRI tires will now incorporate the DOT code emboss on their side walls.

The certification, which is issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) agency of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarded to GRI’s manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka. Therefore, this means that all GRI products relating to multiple specialty tire categories, which are produced in the accredited GRI manufacturing facilities, are tested as per DOT requirements and comply with the applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) of the US.

