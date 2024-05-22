GRI appoints new director of North America

GRI has appointed Ydo Doornbos as director of North America. With a career spanning 29 years in the tire industry in various management roles, Doornbos began in 1995 with a six-month internship at Monarch Industrial Tires in the USA. He moved on to Trelleborg Wheel Systems (TWS) as the regional sales & operations manager in Europe for the Monarch brand and was then promoted to marketing manager Europe for the TWS Industrial Tires division.

In 2005, Doornbos returned to the US, where he served as director of marketing, customer service & OEM sales at TWS before being appointed managing director & product area president for industrial and construction tires. In 2019, he was promoted to regional president North & Central America – AG/MH/CON.

In 2022, Doornbos assumed the role of VP business development at American Pacific Industries (API). Now, as director of North America, GRI said he will lead its efforts to expand GRI in the North American market.