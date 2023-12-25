 GRI Wins Three Awards in Sri Lanka

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

GRI Wins Three Awards in Sri Lanka

GRI picked up honors at three awards programs in Sri Lanka, including an Honorable Mention for Most Admired Companies.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GRI-awards

GRI won awards at three ceremonies in Sri Lanka. The first secured was an Honorable Mention at the Most Admired Companies of Sri Lanka ceremony. Organized by AICPA & CIMA, ICCSL and Daily FT, GRI said this awards program recognizes organizations that add significant value to shareholders, customers, employees and the environment.

Related Articles

GRI was awarded two Merit Awards at the Presidential Export Awards 2021/22 and 2022/23, hosted by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board. It also clinched a spot in the NCE Export Awards 2023 organized by the National Chamber of Exporters Sri Lanka. GRI was bestowed with a Silver Award in the Rubber Tires and Accessories Sector – Extra Large Category.

GRI’s leadership expressed its gratitude to its employees and its customers for these awards during the ceremonies.

You May Also Like

Recall
Sailun-mexico-factory
donation-stock
Conti-HQ
News

Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Advan dB V551 and Aspec A349 tires as original equipment (OE) for use on Honda Motor's new minivan, Odyssey, which will be launched in Japan this month. The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size, and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1
Bridgestone Names 2023 ASE Master Technician of the Year

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on ASE test scores, performance and community activities.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-ASE-MTotY
TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards

Other Posts

RNR Tire Express Expands in Southeast Florida

RNR’s new franchise partners plan to open 30 RNR locations in 15 years, starting with Fort Pierce in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-1400
Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH, the National Tractor Pulling Championship will be sponsored by Maxam Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-tractor-pull-sponsor
Nokian Tyres Joins the Tennessee Green Star Partnership

Nokian was recognized for recycling, solar power and other green initiatives at its U.S. Dayton, TN factory.

By Christian Hinton
TN-Green-Star-Partnership_Nokian-Tyres
ZC Rubber Partners with Arsenal Football Club

The company will have a marketing presence at all games played at Emirates Stadium for the next three years.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber_Arsenal