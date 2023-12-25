GRI Wins Three Awards in Sri Lanka

GRI won awards at three ceremonies in Sri Lanka. The first secured was an Honorable Mention at the Most Admired Companies of Sri Lanka ceremony. Organized by AICPA & CIMA, ICCSL and Daily FT, GRI said this awards program recognizes organizations that add significant value to shareholders, customers, employees and the environment.

GRI was awarded two Merit Awards at the Presidential Export Awards 2021/22 and 2022/23, hosted by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board. It also clinched a spot in the NCE Export Awards 2023 organized by the National Chamber of Exporters Sri Lanka. GRI was bestowed with a Silver Award in the Rubber Tires and Accessories Sector – Extra Large Category.

GRI’s leadership expressed its gratitude to its employees and its customers for these awards during the ceremonies.