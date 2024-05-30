GRI adds 11 SKUs to agriculture and construction tire segments

GRI is expanding its product portfolio with the addition of 11 new SKUs across its agriculture and construction tire segments. The company said the newly introduced SKUs encompass DOT sizes that comply with USA requirements. The expanded product portfolio includes tires designed for implement and flotation machinery in agriculture applications and skid steers in the construction category.

“We’re happy to unveil these latest enhancements to our product range, a testament to our continuous dedication to delivering holistic solutions for our customers worldwide,” Barry Guildford, global commercial director of GRI said. “Through these new additions, our goal is to elevate our product offering and cater to the varied requirements of our global customer base.”