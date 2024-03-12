 Goodyear adds the RSA ULT, RTD ULT to its RangeMax tire line

Commercial Tires

Goodyear adds the RSA ULT, RTD ULT to its RangeMax tire line

Goodyear said the all-position tires help deliver range efficiency through low rolling resistance and long miles to removal.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced two additions to its portfolio of Goodyear RangeMax tires, the RangeMax RSA ULT and the RangeMax RTD ULT. Engineered for electric and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles, Goodyear said its latest RangeMax tires are a steer-drive combo. In response to growing demand trends within the regional delivery segment, as well as cost-savings and sustainability goals for fleets, Goodyear said the all-position RangeMax RSA ULT and RangeMax RTD ULT tires help deliver range efficiency through low rolling resistance and long miles to removal.

“As the unique range, durability and versatility needs of regional pickup and delivery fleets evolve, we’re constantly listening to our fleet partners to design tires for every application,” Rich Cottrell, senior director of commercial marketing at Goodyear North America, said. “Our latest RangeMax tires combine low rolling resistance with enhanced features like premium casings and long-lasting tread compounds to help increase vehicle uptime and protect fleets’ investment.”

RangeMax RSA ULT will be available in sizes 225/70R19.5 and 245/70R19.5, and Goodyear said it has 10% better rolling resistance compared to the Goodyear Fuel Max RSA ULT. According to the manufacturer, additional features include:

  • Intellimax Technology that helps stiffen tread for long miles to removal;
  • Sawtooth shoulder groove design and Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) traction rating.

RangeMax RTD ULT will be available in sizes 225/70R19.5 and 245/70R19.5 and utilizes a soybean oil tread compound, Goodyear said. The manufacturer said it also includes the following features:

  • Designed with bio-based material featuring soybean oil technology that reduces petroleum use;
  • A deep open-shoulder tread design that provides traction while still delivering long miles to removal;
  • Meets the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) traction rating.

Commercial Tires

Hino Trucks selects Hankook Tire TBR tires for U.S., Canada truck lineup

Both the AH37 and DL11 are SmartWay verified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By David Sickels
Hino Trucks and Hino Canada have selected Hankook Tire TBR tires as OE for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The medium-duty truck maker will offer Hankook’s regional AH37 and long-haul DL11 tires on its L Series models.

"As Hino sets the global standard for trucking, it is an indication of Hankook’s leadership in TBR products that our tires will be offered on Hino’s L Series models in the U.S. and Canada,” said Haesik Lee, TB marketing director of Hankook Tire America. “Our AH37 regional-haul truck tire and DL11 regional long-haul truck tire have been built to meet the demands of the modern fleet, with durability, fuel efficiency and tread life at their core. We’re confident in the performance of these products to serve Hino’s U.S. and Canadian customers.”

