Goodyear Introduces First Real-Time Tire Intelligence Capabilities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced racing tires with the first real-time intelligence capability to record tire pressure and temperature to be featured on the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans to be held from June 10-11.

Goodyear said the racing tires are outfitted with an innovative passive, non-battery sensor cured into the tire during production. This sensor is powered by Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear’s own technology that will provide real-time tire data to Hendrick Motorsports as the race unfolds.

“Because tires are a vehicle’s only connection to the road, they have the potential to provide tremendous real-time insight that improves the performance of drivers under the most grueling of conditions. Goodyear is extremely proud to have the tire intelligence to unlock this potential in motorsports, and it’s been a privilege to partner with NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet on this Garage 56 entry,” said Rich Kramer, Goodyear’s chairman, CEO & president.

All of the Goodyear tires for the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry were built by hand in Akron, Ohio, at Goodyear’s Innovation Center manufacturing plant, Goodyear’s premier race tire production facility.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button will share the driver’s seat of the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.