 Goodyear recalls certain G622 RSD, size 225/70R19.5 tires

According to NHTSA, affected tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark.

Christian Hinton
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is recalling certain G622 RSD, size 225/70R19.5 tires. The 82 potentially affected tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 574, “Tire Identification & Recordkeeping.”

According to NHTSA, missing TIN information can make it difficult for tire owners to identify the tire in the event of a recall, increasing the risk of driving with a recalled tire which could result in a crash.

Goodyear said dealers will replace the tires free of charge and owner notification letters were mailed May 6.

