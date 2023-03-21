 Goodyear Introduces Powerload Tire Line

Goodyear Introduces Powerload Tire Line

Goodyear said its Powerload line delivers durability and traction for compact wheel loaders and graders.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the arrival of the Powerload tire lineup to the North America construction, loading, logistics support and landscaping markets. The lineup has advanced features and technologies specifically designed to deliver traction and durability for today’s compact wheel loaders and graders, regardless of the job or underfoot conditions, according to Goodyear. The Powerload line is also “electric drive ready,” Goodyear’s designation that the tires can be used with electric- and gas- or diesel-powered vehicles.

Powerload is currently available in the 365/80R20, 365/70R18, 405/70R18 and 405/70R20 sizes. Additional sizes are expected in late 2023. Goodyear says that Powerload features include:

  • Smooth Guard Technology supports improved cut resistance and casing production in the shoulder and sidewall.
  • Non-directional tread design provides superb forward and lateral traction and self-cleaning properties for continued operation in tough conditions.
  • Deep shoulder tread depth supports increased mileage and lower cost-per-hour.
  • Reinforced sidewall construction increases stability and maneuverability while reducing bucket sway in loading operations.
  • Flange cover protection and incorporated pry bar notch help avoid penetration of soil or foreign objects in between rim and tire while making tire mounting and dismounting easier.
  • Electric drive ready means Powerload is suitable for conventional diesel vehicles as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.

