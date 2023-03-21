Goodyear Introduces Powerload Tire Line

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the arrival of the Powerload tire lineup to the North America construction, loading, logistics support and landscaping markets. The lineup has advanced features and technologies specifically designed to deliver traction and durability for today’s compact wheel loaders and graders, regardless of the job or underfoot conditions, according to Goodyear. The Powerload line is also “electric drive ready,” Goodyear’s designation that the tires can be used with electric- and gas- or diesel-powered vehicles.

Powerload is currently available in the 365/80R20, 365/70R18, 405/70R18 and 405/70R20 sizes. Additional sizes are expected in late 2023. Goodyear says that Powerload features include: