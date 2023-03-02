 Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

Christian Hinton
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced RangeMax RSD EV, the company’s first electric vehicle-ready tire compatible with EV and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles.

Goodyear said the RangeMax RSD EV is its best regional drive tire for energy efficiency. Equipped to handle the higher load capacities of EVs, the company said RangeMax RSD EV was engineered to deliver low rolling resistance for improved efficiency to fleets regardless of drivetrain.

“The new RangeMax RSD EV strives to live up to its name and deliver the superior range and confidence that comes with ultra-low rolling resistance,” said Tom Lippello, senior director of commercial marketing at Goodyear North America. “With the continued growth we’re observing in the regional EV segment, changing powertrains and fleets’ cost-savings and sustainability priorities, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles.”

The company said the tire is engineered with Treadlock Technology to promote even wear and longer miles to removal. RangeMax RSD EV is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation. Available now in size 295/75R22.5, Goodyear said additional features and benefits of RangeMax RSD EV include:

  • Three-peak mountain snowflake and mud and snow designations;
  • Premium casing construction;
  • Enhanced tread pattern designed for high torque applications and an optimized footprint shape for even treadwear.

RangeMax RSD EV is the latest addition to Goodyear’s EV tire portfolio. In response to the increased usage of electric vehicles in parts of the industry, Goodyear last year introduced its first commercial truck tire with its “Electric Drive Ready” designation, Endurance RSA ULT.

