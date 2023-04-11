Goodyear Reveals 125th Anniversary Commemorative Sidewall

In celebration of Goodyear’s 125th anniversary, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a special sidewall logo design for the Official Throwback Weekend of Nascar during the weekend of May 12-14. The vintage logo sidewall design features the Goodyear Wingfoot logo, originally created in 1898, and coincides with the 75th anniversary Nascar Throwback Weekend of races held at the Darlington Raceway.

The limited-edition sidewall design will be featured on 3,500 tires at all three national series races during Darlington Raceway weekend, serving as a tribute to the longevity of the relationship between NASCAR and Goodyear, the longest-tenured sponsor in the sport, according to Goodyear.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this special weekend and acknowledge the distinctive relationship that two storied organizations like NASCAR and Goodyear share,” said Stu Grant, general manager, Goodyear global race tires. “The unique, first-of-its-kind sidewall design is a fitting tribute to our remarkable history together and our shared passion for motorsports.”

Race fans have a chance to win a throwback weekend experience and other prizes by entering a sweepstakes at www.Goodyear400Sweepstakes.com.