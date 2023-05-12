 Goodyear Launches New All-Season Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Goodyear Launches New All-Season Tire

Goodyear introduces the all-season Cooper ProControl with 60 sizes available.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Cooper-allseason

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has introduced the Cooper ProControl, a new all-season tire with 60 sizes available.

Related Articles

Goodyear said the new Cooper ProControl is built for a range of today’s vehicles including commuter touring coupes, sedans and SUVs. Drivers are also backed with an up to 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Available in range of sizes from 16 to 22 inches, Goodyear said the Cooper ProControl provides features like: “Even Wear Arc” technology; water evacuation grooves; sipes that widen as the tire wears; and “Armor Belt” technology.

You May Also Like

Apollo-EV-sustainable
Hankook-UHP-SUV
Michelin-Earthmover-tires
Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone will debut the Greatec M847 at the 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Greatec M847

Bridgestone announced it will introduce its new Greatec M847 wide-base radial tire for urban applications at this year's 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

“Fleets that operate in high-scrub, urban areas need reliable tires to keep up with the pace of their business while also cutting their cost per mile,” said Chris Tavares, executive director of commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Yokohama Rubber to Supply Avid Tires for Subaru OE

The new Subaru Impreza will feature Yokohama’s Avid S34 tires as it’s OE tire.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-AVID
Bridgestone Designs New Tire for Straddle Containers

Bridgestone said the VPCS radial tire is currently available in two sizes: 450/95R25 and 480/95R25.

By Christian Hinton
VPCS-tire-bridgestone
Tires for Fast-Growing SUV/CUV Segment Must Meet Versatile Consumer Demands

Both OE fitments and replacement tires have shifted to increased rim diameters from what was standard just a decade ago.

By Denise Koeth
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire
Maxam Tire Expands its Radial Construction Series

Designed with steel belts, the company said the radial design provides additional protection from punctures.

By Christian Hinton
MAXAM-radial-construction

Other Posts

Goodyear Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Goodyear expects resumption of growth in Q4 amid weak Q1 results.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-blimp
Ryan Waldron to Lead Goodyear’s North America Consumer Business

Ryan Waldron was formerly vice president of Goodyear Global Off-Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Ryan-Waldron
Bridgestone Develops Tire Using 75% Recycled, Renewable Materials

Bridgestone said the new tire is the first street tire to use natural rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub.

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone 75 percent sustainable tires
Goodyear Reveals 125th Anniversary Commemorative Sidewall

Goodyear celebrates the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR with a special sidewall logo that nods to the past.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-throwback-sidewall