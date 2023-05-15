 Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed secures Pirelli as its exclusive tire sponsor in multi-year deal.

The Goodwood Estate announced a multi-year partnership with Pirelli to be the exclusive tire partner for The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from July 13-16. The company has been the exclusive tire partner to F1 since 2011 and is also the supplier to the World Rally Championship.

Pirelli will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two exhibition spaces that will illustrate key elements of the company: 150-year history, racing spirit, and sustainability. One of the spaces will be dedicated to the P Zero family of tires, where three new products will be previewed to mark the imminent renewal of Pirelli’s entire high-end range, the company says.

News

Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing models.

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its WinAlign software. The company said the release covers new models – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as model year updates, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are new specs for more than 50 new models and more than 80 for existing models. All versions of a particular model are included in the update, encompassing hundreds of additional vehicles, Hunter said.

