Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Estate announced a multi-year partnership with Pirelli to be the exclusive tire partner for The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from July 13-16. The company has been the exclusive tire partner to F1 since 2011 and is also the supplier to the World Rally Championship.

Pirelli will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two exhibition spaces that will illustrate key elements of the company: 150-year history, racing spirit, and sustainability. One of the spaces will be dedicated to the P Zero family of tires, where three new products will be previewed to mark the imminent renewal of Pirelli’s entire high-end range, the company says.