Goodturn Tire & Auto launches platform with 24 locations

Co-founders David Manning and Seth Sands recently launched Goodturn Tire & Auto, an automotive services platform focused on tire repair and maintenance services, which the duo said is comprised of a network of brands. Manning and Sands add they’ve been building the automotive services platform for nearly three years, completing 14 acquisitions to grow Goodturn’s footprint to 24 locations representing 10 brands, collectively serving approximately 90k customers in 2023.

“Our strategic approach to M&A has helped us establish a robust market presence across Florida, Michigan and North Carolina and we’re excited to continue to expand our reach under the Goodturn umbrella,” Manning said. “I am proud of the accomplishments we’ve achieved in just three years, fostering strong customer loyalty and an appreciation for our services, and I look forward to the next chapter of our expansion under this unified platform.”

As part of the launch, Manning and Sands appointed Christian Seem as president of Goodturn. Having most recently served as chief operating officer at Spotless Car Wash Brands, Seem brings over 20 years of experience across the multi-unit retail and auto-services industries.

“We’re proud to finally go to market with the launch of our new platform, Goodturn, and to officially welcome Christian as president,” Sands said. “The growth we’ve seen thus far is indicative of the strong conviction we place in our business model and exceptional team, proving our ability to scale in the highly fragmented automotive services market. We are eager to provide unparalleled auto services to a broader customer base, ensuring service and quality remain at the forefront of our commitment.”

Goodturn’s network of brands includes Adelphia Auto and Tire (FL), Apex Automotive (FL), Atlantic Tire & Service (NC), Chuck’s Garage Lansing (MI), Collier Car Care (FL), Golden Gate Tire & Service (FL), Great Bear Automotive (FL), Hal’s Auto Clinic (MI), Scott’s Tire & Service (FL) and The Detroit Garage (MI).