General Tire Launches Spring Passenger Tire Promotion

From Mar. 1 to April 30, customers can receive up to a $70 Visa prepaid card with the purchase of four qualifying passenger General Tires.

Tires eligible for the $70 rebate include the summer, ultra-high performance G-Max RS and the all-season, ultra-high performance G-Max AS05. The all-season, touring AltiMax RT45 and AltiMax 365 AW are eligible for the $60 rebate. Lastly, receive a $50 rebate on the AltiMax RT43.

General Tire said customers who use their General Tire credit card can save up to an additional $70 on qualifying tire models.