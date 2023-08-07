General Tire Introduces the UHP G-Max AS07

General Tire launched a new all-season ultra-high performance (UHP) tire for passenger cars, crossovers, light trucks and SUVs.

The G-Max AS07 replaces the existing G-Max AS05 and Grabber UHP, combining them into one. General Tire said the G-Max AS07 comes complete with a replacement tire monitor and visual alignment indicators, which aid in detecting tire wear. Size ranges come 16-24” rim diameter, totaling seventy-seven sizes and covering more than 90% of the segment.

According to General Tire, key features of the G-Max AS07 include:

Wet and dry braking;

Snow traction;

Low road noise;

Long-lasting tread-wear.

General Tire also is including a 50,000-mile limited tread-wear warranty and a 45-day trial period for the G-Max AS07.