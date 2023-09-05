 General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Gift card stock

As the temperature begins to drop, General Tire announced it is gearing up for its fall promotion. From Sept. 1-Oct.31, when a customer purchases four qualifying General Tire light truck and SUV tires, they will be rewarded with a Visa prepaid card worth up to $100.

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

Here is the breakdown of the Visa prepaid card rewards:

  • Purchase Grabber X3 or Grabber A/TX tires, receive a $100 Visa prepaid card;
  • Opt for Grabber APT, Grabber HTS60 or Grabber UHP tires, and you will still receive a $70 Visa prepaid card;
  • The AltiMax 365AW, AltiMax Arctic12, Grabber Arctic & Arctic LT, and Grabber HD & HD Van tires make customers eligible for a $50 Visa prepaid card.

Following a “widely criticized” letter earlier this summer, NHTSA is “clarifying” its position on right to repair and offering new guidance on the transmission of car repair data in a letter sent to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

“After three years, it’s more than past time the will of the voters be recognized and that Massachusetts consumers have access to their vehicle data. We thank NHTSA for finally agreeing that data can be shared safely with car owners but their solution is wholly inadequate and is no substitute for a federal vehicle right-to-repair law. Vehicle owners throughout the country deserve protections that will safeguard their rights and prevent a patchwork of state regulations,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition, which is leading a national effort in support of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act and the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act:

Read Full Article

